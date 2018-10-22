Spot demand, global cues lift zinc futures by 0.56%

Zinc futures traded higher by 0.56 per cent to Rs 197.70 per kg Monday as traders enlarged positions following uptick in demand in the spot markets coupled with a firm trend overseas.

In futures trade at the Multi Commodity Exchange, zinc for delivery this month traded higher by Rs 1.10 or 0.56 per cent to Rs 197.70 per kg in a business turnover of 5,364 lots.

Market analysts attributed the rise in zinc futures to a firm trend at spot market on pick up in demand from consuming industries and a firming trend overseas.