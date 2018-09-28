Spot demand, global cues lift copper futures 0.47%

Copper futures traded 0.47 percent higher at Rs 457.10 per kg Friday as speculators raised their bets amid rising spot demand and a firm trend overseas.

In futures trade, copper for delivery in February next year rose by Rs 2.15, or 0.47 percent, at Rs 457.10 per kg in a business turnover of three lots at Multi Commodity Exchange.

Similarly, the metal for delivery in November edged up by Rs 1.90, or 0.42 percent, at Rs 450.25 per kg in 323 lots.

Analysts said apart from rising demand from domestic consuming industries, firmness in the base metal at London Metal Exchange (LME), influenced copper futures here.

Globally, copper was three-month was up 0.20 percent to USD 6,199 per tonne, snapping four straight sessions of declines.