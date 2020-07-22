Spices to turn bullish as jeera nears Rs 15,000 per quintal

Ajitesh Mullick

After sideways movement over the last few months, spices have started turning firm. Lack of exports and low domestic demand due to the coronavirus outbreak not only kept prices under pressure but also adversely affected the volumes at the exchanges. Low trading in mandis prevented any strong movement in the spot market rates, in effect putting pressure on futures prices as well.

As markets open gradually, at home and abroad, things are turning positive for spices. Exports are picking up, mainly for turmeric and jeera.

A strong dollar is keeping sentiments firm as it is favourable for exporters. On the domestic front, too, the expected rise in demand for the festival season in the month of August is supporting prices. As rates are on the lower side, a further fall may be limited, say traders.

August jeera futures continuously kept finding strong support at the Rs 13,500 per quintal for the last one month. No strong movement was also noted, as it failed to breach the Rs 14,000 per quintal mark. Once it goes past that level, we expect the strong upside movement may lead it to Rs 15,000 per quintal this week.

August turmeric futures, too, showed strong resilience at Rs 5,500 per quintal. Immediate resistance is seen at Rs 5,900-5,950. The trend remains positive on reports of improved demand from Bangladesh.

Our previous report had anticipated a target of Rs 7,000 per quintal for dhaniya in August. It is well on its way to achieving that – and beyond. Rising domestic demand in August may support prices further.

Apart from spices, other agri counters like guar, chana and oil complex are also recovering strongly based on firm domestic and export demand.

This demand is likely to continue till August. Supporting prices is the monsoon, which has led to apprehensions of crop damage. As of now, sentiments remain positive for the agri sector. Trade on the buy side.

(The author is VP Retail Research at Religare Broking.)

: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.