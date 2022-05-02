English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinesscommodities

    Soaring pump prices weigh on growth in India retail fuel sales

    A jump in prices has seen growth stall in India’s sales of gasoline and diesel

    Bloomberg
    May 02, 2022 / 02:28 PM IST
    (Representative Image)

    (Representative Image)

    A jump in prices has seen growth stall in India’s sales of gasoline and diesel.

    The three biggest retailers in April sold just 0.3% more diesel than in March and 2.1% more gasoline, according to refinery officials with knowledge of the matter. That’s the slowest growth rate since sales rebounded in February following the easing of coronavirus rules that boosted activity at the nation’s factories and service providers.

    The slowdown is mainly because of a surge in pump prices toward the end of March that coincided with higher food prices to dent disposable incomes and consumption. Prices for diesel and gasoline, which together account for more than half of all petroleum products consumed, have risen more than 10% in New Delhi since March 22.

    Sales of liquefied petroleum gas, a cooking fuel that had seen fairly stable sales through the pandemic, fell 9% in April in the first decline since November. That follows a 5.6% price increase in late March, the first in more than six months.

    bloomberg fuel gfx

    Close

    Petrol & Diesel Rates Apr 29, 2022

    Friday, 29th April, 2022

    Petrol Rate in Mumbai Apr 29, 2022

    • Current Petrol Price Per Litre
      121
    View more

    Friday, 29th April, 2022

    Diesel Rate in Mumbai Apr 29, 2022

    • Current Petrol Price Per Litre
      105
    View more
    Show

    Related stories

     



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Bloomberg
    Tags: #diesel price
    first published: May 2, 2022 02:28 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.