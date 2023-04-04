 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Small jewellers fret over new Hallmark ID number on gold ornaments even after winning a three-month reprieve

PK Krishnakumar
Apr 04, 2023 / 02:41 PM IST

The new hallmarking ensures quality of gold used in jewellery and helps in traceability as the ID number is is unique for each piece. It can be used to trace the manufacturer, assayer and the retailer who sold it.

Gold hallmarking

As the Kerala High Court allows three more months for stamping the Hallmark Unique Identification (HUID) number on gold jewellery sold to the public, small-scale jewellers are still worried that they may lose some money in implementing the order.

The Ministry of Consumer Affairs made sale of gold jewellery with HUID mandatory from April 1, 2023. Although it was made compulsory around two years ago -- in July 2021 --gold merchants had sought time to get their stock of jewellery hallmarked with the new logo and number of the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS).

They have to remove the old hallmark and stamp the new one. The old hallmark comprises the year of marking, assaying and hallmarking centre mark, jewellers’ identification mark, BIS logo and purity and fineness grade. The new hallmark retains BIS logo and purity and fineness grade and adds the six-digit HUID alpha numerical code.

Potential losses