Silver weakens in futures trade, down Rs 94

It clocked a business volume of 19,365 lots.
Silver prices fell by Rs 94 to Rs 38,071 per kg in futures trade on March 7 as speculators cut down bets to book profit despite a firm trend overseas. Silver to be delivered in May was down by Rs 94, or 0.25 percent, to Rs 38,071 per kg at the Multi Commodity Exchange. It clocked a business volume of 19,365 lots.
Silver for delivery in July also traded lower by Rs 153, or 0.40 percent, at Rs 38,575 per kg in a business turnover of 261 lots.
Market analysts said profit-booking at current levels and fresh losses in the white metal in domestic markets, mainly led to the fall in silver prices in futures trade.