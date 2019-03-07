Silver weakens in futures trade, down Rs 94

Silver prices fell by Rs 94 to Rs 38,071 per kg in futures trade on March 7 as speculators cut down bets to book profit despite a firm trend overseas. Silver to be delivered in May was down by Rs 94, or 0.25 percent, to Rs 38,071 per kg at the Multi Commodity Exchange. It clocked a business volume of 19,365 lots.

Silver for delivery in July also traded lower by Rs 153, or 0.40 percent, at Rs 38,575 per kg in a business turnover of 261 lots.

Market analysts said profit-booking at current levels and fresh losses in the white metal in domestic markets, mainly led to the fall in silver prices in futures trade.

In the international market, silver traded 0.19 per cent higher at USD 15.03 an ounce in Singapore.