Silver weakens in futures trade, down by Rs 35

Silver prices fell by Rs 35 to Rs 39,113 per kg in futures trade Wednesday, as speculators cut down their bets to book profits. However, a firm trend in the precious metals overseas, capped the losses.

Silver for delivery in November was down by Rs 35, or 0.09 per cent, to Rs 39,113 per kg in futures trade at the Multi Commodity Exchange. It clocked a business volume of 525 lots.

Silver for delivery in December too was trading lower by Rs 32, or 0.08 per cent, to Rs 39,081 per kg in a business turnover of 354 lots.

Market analysts said profit-booking at prevailing levels mainly pulled down silver prices in futures trade here but a firm trend in the white metal overseas, limited the losses to some extent.

In the international market, silver traded 0.49 per cent higher at USD 14.86 an ounce in Singapore Wednesday.