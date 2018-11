Silver up Rs 37 in sync with global trend

Silver prices edged higher by Rs 37 to Rs 38,119 per kg in futures trade Thursday as participants widened their bets, mirroring a firm trend in the global market.

In futures trading at the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), silver to be delivered in November was trading up by Rs 37, or 0.10 per cent to Rs 38,119 per kg, in a business turnover of 370 lots.

Silver, the white metal for delivery in December was up by Rs 35, or 0.09 per cent to Rs 38,085 per kg in 221 lots.

Analysts said a firming trend overseas where silver advanced influenced the white metal prices in futures trade here. Globally, silver rose 0.49 per cent to Rs 14.39 an ounce in Singapore on Thursday.