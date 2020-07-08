App
Last Updated : Jul 08, 2020 02:47 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Silver surges past Rs 50,000 per kg in futures trade

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Silver prices climbed to Rs 50,423 per kg on July 8 as participants increased their long positions.

Silver holdings in iShares ETF decreased 34.77 tonne to 15,637.39 tonne on profit booking.

In the futures market, silver for September delivery touched an intraday high of Rs 50,520 and a low of Rs 50,005 per kg on the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX). So far in the current series, the precious metal has touched a low of Rs 41,558 and a high of Rs 51,697.

Silver futures for September delivery jumped Rs 218, or 0.43 percent, to Rs 50,420 per kg at 14:25 hours on a business turnover of 12,494 lots. The same for December delivery gained Rs 255, or 0.50 percent, to Rs 51,396 per kg on a turnover of 288 lots.

The value of September and December contracts traded so far is Rs 1,010.63 crore and Rs 18.29 crore, respectively.

The spot gold-to-silver ratio currently stands at 97.73 to 1, which means the amount of silver required to buy one ounce of gold.

Motilal Oswal sees support for silver at Rs 49,800-49,630 per kg and resistance at Rs 50,550-50,800.

At 08:59 (GMT), the precious metal was up 0.26 percent at $18.74 an ounce in New York.
First Published on Jul 8, 2020 02:47 pm

tags #Business #Commodities #Market news #silver

