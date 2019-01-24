App
Last Updated : Jan 24, 2019 01:50 PM IST | Source: PTI

Silver slides 0.19% on negative global cues

The white metal for delivery in February was trading lower by Rs 72, or 0.18 per cent, to Rs 39,048 per kg in 442 lots.

Tracking weak cues from overseas markets, silver prices moved down 0.19 per cent to Rs 39,024 per kg in futures trading on Thursday as speculators trimmed their positions.

At the Multi Commodity Exchange, silver for delivery in March month fell by Rs 75, or 0.19 per cent, to Rs 39,024 per kg in business turnover of 998 lots.

The white metal for delivery in February was trading lower by Rs 72, or 0.18 per cent, to Rs 39,048 per kg in 442 lots.

Traders said offloading of positions by participants on the back of weak global trend, mainly weighed on silver prices at futures trade.

Silver fell 0.33 per cent to $15.39 an ounce in New York.
First Published on Jan 24, 2019 01:48 pm

