Last Updated : Jul 13, 2020 02:47 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Silver September futures hit fresh record high of Rs 52,527 per kg

In the futures market, silver for September delivery touched an intraday high of Rs 52,527 and a low of Rs 51,780 per kg on the MCX.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Silver prices climbed to Rs 52,466 per kg on July 13 as participants increased their long positions. The precious metal has risen 4 percent last week on the COMEX, benefitting from the strength in gold and industrial metals.

Silver holdings in iShares ETF rose by 150.66 tonne to 16,043.02 tonne, a record high.

In the futures market, silver for September delivery touched an intraday high of Rs 52,527 and a low of Rs 51,780 per kg on the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX). So far in the current series, the precious metal has touched a low of Rs 41,558 and a high of Rs 52,527.

Silver futures for September delivery jumped Rs 1,045, or 2.03 percent, to Rs 52,407 per kg at 14:25 hours on a business turnover of 15,856 lots. The same for the December delivery gained Rs 1,070, or 2.04 percent, to Rs 53,490 per kg on a turnover of 314 lots.

The value of September and December contracts traded so far is Rs 1,809.94 crore and Rs 13.88 crore, respectively.

The spot gold-to-silver ratio currently stands at 94.63 to 1, which means the amount of silver required to buy one ounce of gold.

Silver is likely to trade in a higher range with support at Rs 51,640-51,400 and resistance at Rs 52,250-52,450, Motilal Oswal said. The broking firm said spot silver has strong resistance at $19.04, whereas support is seen at $18.65-18.40.

At 08:59 (GMT), the precious metal was up 2.33 percent at $19.49 an ounce in New York.

For all commodities related news,  click here
First Published on Jul 13, 2020 02:47 pm

tags #Business #Commodities #Market news #silver

