App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinesscommodities
Last Updated : May 29, 2020 02:56 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Silver rises on improved industrial demand outlook, rise in US-China tensions

In the futures market, silver for July delivery touched an intraday high of Rs 48,868 and a low of Rs 48,452 per kg on the MCX.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Silver rose to Rs 48,834 per kg on May 29 as participants increased their long positions. The rise in price was due to geopolitical factors and an improved outlook for industrial demand.

Silver holdings in iShares ETF jumped by 144.95 tonnes to 14,322.47 tonnes.

In the futures market, silver for July delivery touched an intraday high of Rs 48,868 and a low of Rs 48,452 per kg on the MCX. So far in the current series, the precious metal has touched a low of Rs 34,076 and a high of Rs 49,499.

Close

Silver delivery for July contract gained Rs 277, or 0.57 percent, to Rs 48,835 per kg at 14:30 hours with a business turnover of 11,415 lots. The same for the September contract jumped by Rs 260, or 0.53 percent, to Rs 49,475 per kg with a turnover of 573 lots.

related news

The value of July and September contracts traded so far is Rs 1,062.31 crore and Rs 6.96 crore, respectively.

The spot gold/silver ratio currently stands at 98.63 to 1, which means the amount of silver required to buy one ounce of gold.

MCX Silver is likely to trade in a sideways range having resistance at Rs 49,000-49,200 whereas support is at Rs 48,350-48,150, according to Motilal Oswal.

The broking firm said spot silver has intraday support at $17.15-17 whereas resistance is at $17.55-17.70.

At 09:04 (GMT), the precious metal was up 0.56 percent quoting at $18.06 an ounce in New York.

For All Commodities Related News - Click Here

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

First Published on May 29, 2020 02:51 pm

tags #Business #Commodities #Market news #silver

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Odisha unveils Rs 17,000 crore plan to support people's livelihood hit by economic crisis

Odisha unveils Rs 17,000 crore plan to support people's livelihood hit by economic crisis

COVID-19 impact | India's GDP growth for January-March quarter slows to 3.1%, FY20 at 4.2%

COVID-19 impact | India's GDP growth for January-March quarter slows to 3.1%, FY20 at 4.2%

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee announces lockdown relaxations from June 1

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee announces lockdown relaxations from June 1

most popular

Was Amartya Sen right after all?

Was Amartya Sen right after all?

Coronavirus pandemic | Health ministry okays reuse of PPE goggles. Here’s how to clean it

Coronavirus pandemic | Health ministry okays reuse of PPE goggles. Here’s how to clean it

Government launches facility for instant PAN allotment via Aadhaar: Here's all you need to know

Government launches facility for instant PAN allotment via Aadhaar: Here's all you need to know

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.