Silver rises 1.4% to Rs 71,424 per kg on firm demand

Silver prices rose to Rs 71,424 per kg on September 1 as participants increased their long positions as seen by the open interest. The precious metal has gained 2.9 percent on August 31 on the COMEX.

Silver prices were supported by continued weakness in US dollar index currently trading at 91.89.

Chinese manufacturing activities in August expanded at the fastest pace in 10 years, which had improved the outlook for the industrial metal.

The Caixin/Markit Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for August came at 53.1, rising for the fourth successive month.

Silver holdings in iShares ETF were unchanged at 17,855.07 tonnes.

In the futures market, silver for December delivery touched an intraday high of Rs 73,254 and a low of Rs 70,768 per kg on the MCX. So far in the current series, the precious metal has touched a low of Rs 49,415 and a high of Rs 79,723.

Silver delivery for the December contract gained Rs 987, or 1.40 percent to Rs 71,424 per kg at 14:22 hours with a business turnover of 16,092 lots. The same for the March contract jumped Rs 1,020, or 1.40 percent, to Rs 73,825 per kg with a turnover of 68 lots.

The value of December and March’s contracts traded so far is Rs 1,317.25 crore and Rs 4.20 crore, respectively.

The spot gold/silver ratio currently stands at 69.07 to 1, which means the amount of silver required to buy one ounce of gold.

Silver along with gold has recovered sharply from recent lows and while the overall trend is positive the momentum seems to be slowing, said Kotak Securities.

At 08:56 (GMT), the precious metal was up 1.77 percent quoting at $29.1 an ounce in New York.