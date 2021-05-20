Silver prices slip below Rs 72,000/kg tracking weakness in gold, industrial metals

Silver

Silver prices slumped below Rs 72,000 per kg on May 20 after peaking the resistance at Rs 73,244 in the previous session as the industrial trade was hammered due to “risk-off” trade came back into vogue. The precious metal extended downside after a gap-down start tracking weakness in gold and industrial metals.

Gold is pressurised amid signs that Fed officials are discussing tapering of asset purchases while industrial metals are pressurised by concerns that China may take measures to cool down commodity prices.

The precious metal has been trading higher than 20, 50, 100 and 200 days’ moving averages but lower than the 5-day moving average on the daily chart. The momentum indicator Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 56.76, which indicates positive sentiment in the price.

Silver holdings in iShares ETF were unchanged at 17,780.75 tonnes, the highest since April 20. The fund NAV is trading at a premium of 0.18 percent.

The US dollar index declined to 90.09, down 0.10 in the afternoon trade against the major cross.

The spot gold/silver ratio currently stands at 67.68 to 1 indicating that gold has outperformed silver.

MCX Bulldesk plunged 110 points or 0.72 percent, at 15,167 at 15:26. The index tracks the real-time performance of MCX Gold and MCX Silver futures.

Sriram Iyer, Senior Research at Reliance Securities said, “International silver prices are trading marginally higher on Thursday early afternoon trade tracking gold and weak dollar. Technically, LBMA Silver is holding well above the $27.00 level could trade on bullish momentum up to $28.20-$28.90 levels. Support is at $27.25-$26.77 levels.”

Technically, MCX Silver July has given a breakout at Rs 72,500 can take prices up to Rs 73,200-74,000 levels. Support is at 71500-70400 levels”, Iyer added.

In the futures market, silver for July delivery touched an intraday high of Rs 72,471 and a low of Rs 71,532 per kg on the MCX. So far in the current series, the precious metal has touched a low of Rs 63,456 and a high of Rs 74,222.

Silver delivery for the July contract slides Rs 674, or 0.93 percent to Rs 71,700 per kg at 15:29 hours with a business turnover of 10,758 lots. The same for the September contract slipped Rs 621, or 0.85 percent, to Rs 72,858 per kg with a turnover of 301 lots.

The value of July and September’s contracts traded so far is Rs 1,292.38 crore and Rs 71.52 crore, respectively.

Similarly, the Silver Mini contract for June edged lower by Rs 701, or 0.97 percent at Rs 71,709 on a business turnover of 14,599 lots.

Kotak Securities said the trend in US dollar, equity markets and bond yields may continue to affect gold and silver and the focus will be on economic data from major economies and development relating to the virus situation as well as Middle East tensions.

Kshitij Purohit, Product Manager, Currency & Commodities, CapitalVia Global Research Limited said, “The markets continue to look bullish from a longer-term standpoint, mainly due to the reopening trade that should continue to push commodities higher. The resistance would be near Rs 72,700 whereas support holds near Rs 71,470 for today’s session.”

Similarly, the Silver Mini contract for April rose Rs 773, or 1.09 percent at Rs 71,890 on a business turnover of 13,728 lots.

At 1008 (GMT), the precious metal was down 1.13 percent quoting at $27.70 an ounce in New York.

: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.