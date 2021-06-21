Silver prices rise tracking firm gold and dollar weakness; focus shifts to Powell's speech tomorrow

gold silver metals

Silver prices jumped on June 21 tracking firm gold prices and dollar weakness. The precious metal tumbled Rs 4,299 or 5.98 percent last week on the MCX.

The white metal pared earlier losses and turn positive in the afternoon session on short-covering.

The semi-precious metal has been trading lower than 5, 20, 50 and 100 days’ moving averages but higher than the 200-day moving average on the daily chart. The momentum indicator Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 35.01, which indicates a bearish movement in the price.

Precious metals tumbled last week after Fed indicated that interest rates could be raised sooner than expected.

Market participants will keenly await speeches from Fed officials today and Governor Powell tomorrow for further cues.

Silver holdings in iShares ETF fell 117.95 tonnes to 17,724.51 tonnes. The fund NAV is trading at a discount of 2.39 percent.

The US dollar index slightly lower to 92.06, down 0.16 percent against the major cross.

“In other precious metals, international silver prices are trading with gains on Monday early afternoon trade in Asia. Technically, LBMA Silver could see support near $25.50-$25.25 levels where resistance is at $26.20-$26.80 levels”, said Sriram Iyer, Senior Research Analyst at Reliance Securities.

“Domestic silver prices are trading with gains on Monday early afternoon trade, tracking overseas prices. Technically, MCX Silver July holds support near Rs 67,300-65,900 levels. Resistance is at Rs 68,700-69,800 levels”, Iyer added.

The spot gold/silver ratio currently stands at 68.55 to 1 indicating that gold has outperformed silver.

MCX Bulldesk jumped 69 points or 0.48 percent, at 14,521 at 15:22. The index tracks the real-time performance of MCX Gold and MCX Silver futures.

In the futures market, silver for July delivery touched an intraday high of Rs 67,954 and a low of Rs 66,628 per kg on the MCX. So far in the current series, the precious metal has touched a low of Rs 63,456 and a high of Rs 74,222.

Silver delivery for the July contract gained Rs 202, or 0.30 percent to Rs 67,800 per kg at 15:23 hours with a business turnover of 10,198 lots. The same for the September contract jumped Rs 152, or 0.22 percent, to Rs 68,801 per kg with a turnover of 4,491 lots.

The value of July and September’s contracts traded so far is Rs 1,112.60 crore and Rs 174.83 crore, respectively.

Similarly, the Silver Mini contract for June edged higher Rs 145, or 0.21 percent at Rs 67,939 on a business turnover of 13,890 lots.

At 0955 (GMT), the precious metal soared 0.51 percent and was quoting at $26.10 an ounce in New York.