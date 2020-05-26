App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinesscommodities
Last Updated : May 26, 2020 02:52 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Silver prices rise on lockdown easing, improved industrial demand outlook

The value of July and September contracts traded so far is Rs 985.99 crore and Rs 11.56 crore, respectively.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Silver prices rose to Rs 48,723 per kg on May 26 as participants increased their long position as seen by the open interest. The precious metal had ended last week with a gain of 3.57 percent.

The uptick in white metal was supported by easing coronavirus restrictions and an improved outlook for industrial demand.

Silver holdings in iShares ETF fell by 57.98 tonnes to 14,177.52 tonnes.

In the futures market, silver for July delivery touched an intraday high of Rs 48,997 and a low of Rs 48,567 per kg on the MCX. So far in the current series, the precious metal has touched a low of Rs 34,076 and a high of Rs 49,499.

Silver delivery for July contract climbed Rs 466, or 0.97 percent, to Rs 48,723 per kg at 14:19 hours with a business turnover of 10,025 lots. The same for the September contract was up by Rs 603, or 1.24 percent, to Rs 49,341 per kg with a turnover of 506 lots.

The value of July and September contracts traded so far is Rs 985.99 crore and Rs 11.56 crore, respectively.

The spot gold/silver ratio currently stands at 99.43 to 1, which means the amount of silver required to buy one ounce of gold.

MCX Silver is likely to outperform gold in the short term with support placed at Rs 48,300-48,000 whereas resistance is at Rs 49,230-49,450, according to Motilal Oswal.

The broking firm said spot silver has intraday support at $17.15-16.80 whereas resistance is at $17.55-17.75.

At 08:55 (GMT), the precious metal gained 1.11 percent quoting at $17.89 an ounce in New York.

First Published on May 26, 2020 02:52 pm

tags #Business #Commodities #Market news #silver

