Silver prices likely to move towards Rs 40,000 in the short to medium term

Priyank Upadhyay

Silver prices moved in a narrow range during the last week while the dollar firmed as investors remained cautious ahead of the much-anticipated US job data due later in the week.

The gain in dollar followed a spike in Treasury Yields on better than expected US data and indications from the US Federal Reserve that interest rates will continue to rise.

The US dollar Index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of other currencies, traded around 95.73 after hitting a high of 96.12 this week.

The yield on the benchmark United States 10-Year rose to levels not seen since 2011 after upbeat economic data and hawkish comments from US Fed Chairman Jerome Powell bolstered expectations of an interest rate increase in December.

The yield was up 1.36 percent to 3.204 percent on Thursday after jumping almost 4 percent in the previous session. Higher interest rates increase bond yields, making non-interest bearing Silver less attractive to investors.

They also tend to boost the dollar, making dollar-priced Silver more expensive for holders of other currencies. In other news, Gold-backed exchange-traded funds (ETFs) experienced outflows in North American, European and Asian funds in September, as investors continued to show extreme short positioning, the World Gold Council said on Thursday.

Technical Analysis

From the above chart, we can see prices of Silver have been in a downtrend since June 2018 after making a high around Rs 41,500. The prices corrected to Rs 36,450 in August and since then prices have been consolidating between a narrow range by the two trend line in the above chart.

Recently, prices gave the breakout from the trading range above Rs 38,000 and went higher towards Rs 39,000. This breakout has happened on above-average volume as depicted in the above chart, we can see when prices were stalling in a range there were above average volumes which indicated a bullish breakout in near-term.

Prices are trading above the 20-day SMA (Pink Line) and 50-day SMA (Orange Line) indicating bullishness in prices in the near-term.

The relative strength index (RSI) is also trading above the 50 mark, which is a positive sign. After the recent breakout, the prices are now hovering around Rs 38,870 and if we see a near-term throwback to the breakout levels of Rs 38,000 could provide supports again to prices.

Important moving average such as 50-days and 20-days SMA are placed around Rs 38,000 so there is a higher probability that market could find supports at Rs 38,000/37,500 zone and move towards Rs 40,000 in the short to medium-term. The recent lows around Rs 36,500 should act as a string support in the medium term.

Disclaimer: The author is AVP Commodity Research, SSJ Finance & Securities Pvt Ltd. The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.