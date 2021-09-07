Silver prices fall below Rs 65,000 per kg on weakness in industrial metal, gold rates

Silver prices slumped on September 7 tracking weakness in industrial metals, gold and strength in the dollar index. The precious metal had soared 3.33 percent yesterday on the MCX.

The white metal extended decline to trade at day’s low after a gap-down start in the afternoon session, tracking the negative overseas trend.

The semi-precious metal has been trading higher than the 5 and 20-day moving averages but lower than the 50, 100, and 200 days’ moving averages on the daily chart. The momentum indicator Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 52.48, which suggests sideways movement in the price.

Kshitij Purohit, Product Manager, Currency & Commodities, CapitalVia Global Research said, “During Monday’s trading session, silver markets retreated a smidgeon, owing to concerns over market liquidity. After all, the 200-day EMA above has provided resistance and is trending lower, approaching $25. The silver market will be significantly influenced by the US dollar and the dollar index will be vital.”

“The area between the 50-day and 200-day exponential moving averages may draw a lot of attention,” he added.

Silver holdings in iShares ETF were unchanged for the second day at 17,103.92 tonnes. The fund NAV is trading at a premium of 2.69 percent.

The US dollar index traded higher at 92.22, up 0.21 percent against the major cross in the afternoon session.

The spot gold-silver ratio stands at 74.50 to 1, indicating that gold has outperformed silver.

MCX Bulldesk dropped by 80 points, or 0.56 percent, to 14,245 at 3:36 pm. The index tracks the real-time performance of MCX Gold and MCX Silver futures.

In the futures market, December silver delivery touched an intraday high of Rs 65,235 and a low of Rs 64,503 per kg on the MCX. So far in the current series, the precious metal has touched a low of Rs 62,010 and a high of Rs 74,127.

Silver delivery for the December contract dipped Rs 761, or 1.17 percent, to Rs 64,531 per kg at 3:39 pm with a business turnover of 8,488 lots. The same for March tumbled Rs 619, or 0.94 percent, to Rs 65,384 per kg with a turnover of 133 lots.

The value of December and March’s contracts traded so far is Rs 792.24 crore and Rs 6.50 crore, respectively.

Similarly, the Silver Mini contract for November slides Rs 708, or 1.08 percent to Rs 64,760 on a business turnover of 17,564 lots.

Sriram Iyer, Senior Research Analyst at Reliance Securities said, “Technically, LBMA Silver above $24 level could see $25.10-25.44 levels while support is at $23.20-22.70 levels. On the MCX, Silver December above Rs 65,000 level could see Rs 65,600-66,100 levels whereas support is at Rs 64,500-63,700 levels,” he noted.

Silver may witness choppy trade as gold gets affected by central bank stance while industrial metals await more clarity about Chinese economic health. "We however expect the gold price to remain supported and this may keep a floor to silver prices as well," said Kotak Securities.

At 1017 (GMT), the precious metal edged lower by 1.90 percent and was quoting at $24.33 an ounce in New York.

For all commodities-related news, click here

: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.