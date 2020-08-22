Silver prices decline 0.95% to Rs 66,954 per kg, down 0.32% for the week

The precious metal settled with a loss of 0.97 percent quoting at $26.88 an ounce in New York

Silver prices slumped to Rs 66,954 per kg on August 21 as participants trimmed their positions as seen by the open interest. The precious metal lost Rs 217, or 0.32 percent, for the week on the MCX.

The white metal fell as US dollar index rebounded above 93 mark, and worries about slower global economic growth due to rising coronavirus cases globally dented industrial metal.

Silver holdings in iShares ETF fell by 89.78 tonnes to 17,843.27 tonnes, as investor booked profit.

In the futures market, silver for September delivery touched an intraday high of Rs 68,900 and a low of Rs 65,201 per kg on the MCX. So far in the current series, the precious metal has touched a low of Rs 41,558 and a high of Rs 77,949.

Silver delivery for September contract slipped Rs 641, or 0.95 percent, to settle at Rs 66,954 per kg with a business turnover of 9,101 lots. The same for the December contract declined Rs 829, or 1.18 percent, to Rs 69,447 per kg with a turnover of 8,434 lots.

The value of August and September's contracts traded during the day was Rs 6,434.29 crore and Rs 701.54 crore, respectively.

The spot gold/silver ratio currently stands at 72.46 to 1, which means the amount of silver required to buy one ounce of gold.

