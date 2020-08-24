Silver prices decline 0.88% to Rs 66,478 per kg

Silver prices dropped to Rs 66,478 per kg on August 24 as participants increased their long positions. The precious metal lost 0.32 percent last week on the Multi-Commoidity Exchange (MCX).

Silver holdings in iShares ETF rose by 26.06 tonne to 17,843.49 tonne.

In the futures market, silver for September delivery touched an intraday high of Rs 67,345 and a low of Rs 65,759 per kg on the MCX. So far in the current series, the precious metal has touched a low of Rs 41,558 and a high of Rs 77,949.

Silver futures for September delivery slipped Rs 589, or 0.88 percent, to Rs 66,478 per kg at 14:26 hours on a business turnover of 9,227 lots. The same for December delivery declined Rs 617, or 0.89 percent, to Rs 69,026 per kg on a turnover of 8,368 lots.

The value of September and December contracts traded so far is Rs 1,994.39 crore and Rs 256.68 crore, respectively.

The spot gold-to-silver ratio currently stands at 72.66 to 1, which means the amount of silver required to buy one ounce of gold.

"Silver may witness choppy trade along with gold and one need to wait for lower levels to create fresh long positions," said Kotak Securities.

At 08:59 (GMT), the precious metal was up 0.57 percent at $26.88 an ounce in New York.