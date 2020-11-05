Silver price rises 2.38% to Rs 62,850 per kg in futures trade

Silver prices climbed to Rs 62,850 per kg on November 5 as participants increased their long positions as seen by the open interest. The precious metal extends gains in the afternoon session tracking weak dollars.

The white metal had declined 1.8 percent yesterday on the COMEX.

Silver prices have been supported by improving outlook for industrial demand as manufacturing activity picks up in major economies.

The US dollar index trades lower at 92.98 levels down 0.42 percent against a basket of currencies in the afternoon session.

Silver holdings in iShares ETF rose by 57.85 tonnes to 17,462.08 tonnes, the first increase since October 28.

MCX iCOMDEX Bullion Index was up 227.85 points, or 1.47 percent, at 15,774.76 at 15:29. The index tracks the real-time performance of MCX Gold and MCX Silver futures.

In the futures market, silver for December delivery touched an intraday high of Rs 63,180 and a low of Rs 61,900 per kg on the MCX. So far in the current series, the precious metal has touched a low of Rs 49,415 and a high of Rs 79,723.

Silver delivery for the December contract gained Rs 1,461, or 2.38 percent to Rs 62,850 per kg at 15:30 hours with a business turnover of 15,063 lots. The same for the March contract jumped Rs 1,496, or 2.37 percent, to Rs 64,544 per kg with a turnover of 2,141 lots.

The value of December and March’s contracts traded so far is Rs 2,237.58 crore and Rs 33.74 crore, respectively.

The spot gold/silver ratio currently stands at 78.67 to 1 indicating that silver has outperformed gold.

Anuj Gupta - DVP- Commodities and Currencies Research, Angel Broking said, “As for today traders can go for Buy in Silver at Rs 61,800 levels, with the stop loss of Rs 61,300 levels and for the target of Rs 62,700 levels.

The trend in US dollar and general risk sentiment may continue to impact gold and silver price and focus will be on development relating to the US election, said Kotak Securities.

At 10:05 (GMT), the precious metal was up 2.04 percent quoting at $24.38 an ounce in New York.