Silver price jumps above Rs 69,500/kg but firm dollar restrict upside

Source: Reuters

Silver prices edged higher for the third successive day on July 2 on dip buying, firm gold price, but the upside remained capped by a stronger dollar. The precious metal had fallen 0.4 percent yesterday on COMEX.

The white metal extended gains to trade at day’s high after a gap-up start tracking the firm global trend.

The semi-precious metal has been trading higher than 5 and 200 days’ moving averages but lower than the 20, 50 and 100 days' moving averages on the daily chart. The momentum indicator Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 45.31, which indicates neutral movement in the price.

The official Chinese manufacturing Purchasing Manager's Index (PMI) dropped to 50.9 from 51 reported in May’21, according to the National Bureau of Statistics data.

Silver holdings in iShares ETF were unchanged at 17,361.13 tonnes. The fund NAV is trading at a discount of 0.97 percent.

The US dollar index soared to 92.64, up 0.06 percent against the major cross, the highest level since April.

“In other precious metals, international silver prices are little changed on Friday early afternoon trade in Asia; however, upside remained capped tracking strong dollar. Technically, LBMA Silver resistances are at $26.40 and $26.90. Supports are at $25.80 and $25.60,” said Sriram Iyer, Senior Research Analyst at Reliance Securities.

“Domestic silver prices are trading higher on Friday early afternoon trade, tracking a weaker Rupee and strong gold prices. Technically, MCX Silver July resistance is at Rs 69,100 and Rs 70,000. Supports are at Rs 68,000 and Rs 66,100,” he added.

The spot gold/silver ratio currently stands at 68.23 to 1 indicating that gold has outperformed silver.

MCX Bulldesk climbed 89 points or 0.61 percent, at 14,639 at 15:09. The index tracks the real-time performance of MCX Gold and MCX Silver futures.

In the futures market, silver for September delivery touched an intraday high of Rs 69,683 and a low of Rs 69,224 per kg on the MCX. So far in the current series, the precious metal has touched a low of Rs 67,700 and a high of Rs 75,215.

Silver delivery for the September contract jumped Rs 486, or 0.70 percent to Rs 69,606 per kg at 15:10 hours with a business turnover of 9,846 lots. The same for the December contract gained Rs 399, or 0.57 percent, to Rs 70,870 per kg with a turnover of 177 lots.

The value of September and December’s contracts traded so far is Rs 492.07 crore and Rs 8.27 crore, respectively.

Similarly, the Silver Mini contract for August surged Rs 415, or 0.60 percent at Rs 69,667 on a business turnover of 12,583 lots.

The trend in the US dollar, bond yields and equity market may continue to affect gold and silver and focus will be on economic data from major economies, central bank comments, development relating to virus situation, US infrastructure bill and China’s effort to curb rising prices, said Kotak Securities.

At 0944 (GMT), the precious metal rose 0.63 percent and quoting at $26.23 an ounce in New York.

For all commodities-related news, click here

: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.