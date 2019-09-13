Silver futures up on spot demand

In the international market, silver was up 0.07% at $18.19 an ounce in New York.
Silver futures traded up by 0.15 percent at Rs 47,197 per kg on September 13 as speculators created fresh positions amid a firm trend at the spot market.
Silver contracts for December delivery traded higher by Rs 69, or 0.15 percent, at Rs 47,197 per kg in a business turnover of 2,977 lots on the Multi Commodity Exchange.In the international market, silver was up 0.07 percent at USD 18.19 an ounce in New York.
