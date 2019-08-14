Silver futures up on spot demand

Silver prices rose 0.24 percent to Rs 43,220 per kg at futures trade on August 14 due to fresh positions created by speculators.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, silver for delivery in September contracts went up by Rs 103, or 0.24 percent, to Rs 43,220 per kg in a business turnover of 3,845 lots.

Similarly, the white metal for delivery in December contracts was trading higher by Rs 179, or 0.4 percent, to Rs 44,615 per kg in a business turnover of 276 lots.