App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinesscommodities
Last Updated : Aug 14, 2019 01:24 PM IST | Source: PTI

Silver futures up on spot demand

Market analysts attributed the rise in silver futures to fresh positions created by participants owing to an uptick in demand at the spot market.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Silver prices rose 0.24 percent to Rs 43,220 per kg at futures trade on August 14 due to fresh positions created by speculators.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, silver for delivery in September contracts went up by Rs 103, or 0.24 percent, to Rs 43,220 per kg in a business turnover of 3,845 lots.

Similarly, the white metal for delivery in December contracts was trading higher by Rs 179, or 0.4 percent, to Rs 44,615 per kg in a business turnover of 276 lots.

Close
Market analysts attributed the rise in silver futures to fresh positions created by participants owing to an uptick in demand at the spot market.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months at 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 14, 2019 01:15 pm

tags #Business #Commodities #Gold #India #markets

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.