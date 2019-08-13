Silver futures up on spot demand

Market analysts attributed the rise in silver futures to fresh positions created by participants owing to an uptick in demand at the spot market.
Silver prices rose 1.77 percent to Rs 44,440 per kg at futures trade on August 13 due to fresh positions created by speculators.
On the Multi Commodity Exchange, silver for delivery in most-traded September delivery went up by Rs 774, or 1.77 percent, to Rs 44,440 per kg in a business turnover of 8,382 lots.
Similarly, the white metal for delivery in December contracts was trading higher by Rs 887, or 1.97 per cent, to Rs 45,822 per kg in a business turnover of 948 lots.
Market analysts attributed the rise in silver futures to fresh positions created by participants owing to an uptick in demand at the spot market.
First Published on Aug 13, 2019 01:57 pm