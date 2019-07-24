Silver futures up on spot demand

Silver prices rose by Rs 78 to Rs 41,512 per kg in futures trade on July 24 after speculators built up fresh positions amid firm trend overseas.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, silver for September contracts was trading up by Rs 78, or 0.19 percent, to Rs 41,512 per kg with a business turnover of 19,588 lots.

The metal for delivery in far-month December contracts was also trading higher by Rs 105, or 0.25 percent, to Rs 42,274 per kg in 1,102 lots.

Analysts said, the rise in silver prices at futures trade was due to building up of positions by participants tracking a firm trend in overseas market.

Globally, silver was edged up by 0.24 percent at USD 16.52 an ounce in New York.