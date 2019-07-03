App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Days hours minutes

Partners

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Budget 2019

Partners

you are here: HomeNewsBusinesscommodities
Last Updated : Jul 03, 2019 02:24 PM IST | Source: PTI

Silver futures up on spot demand

Analysts said widening of positions by traders, in sync with a firm trend overseas for precious metals mainly influenced silver prices here.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Silver futures traded higher 0.32 percent to Rs 37,150 per kg on July 3 after speculators raised bets driven by a firm trend overseas. Silver for delivery in July contracts traded higher by Rs 118, or 0.32 percent, to Rs 37,150 per kg in a business turnover of 223 lots at the Multi Commodity Exchange.

In a similar manner, the white metal to be delivered in September contracts rose by Rs 65, or 0.17 percent, at Rs 37,875 per kg in 19270 lots.

Analysts said widening of positions by traders, in sync with a firm trend overseas for precious metals mainly influenced silver prices here.

Close
In the international market, silver traded higher at USD 15.31 an ounce in New York.

India Union Budget 2019: What does Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman have up her sleeve? Click here for top and latest Budget news, views and analyses.
First Published on Jul 3, 2019 02:13 pm

tags #Business #Commodities #India #markets #silver

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.