Silver futures up on spot demand

Silver futures traded higher 0.32 percent to Rs 37,150 per kg on July 3 after speculators raised bets driven by a firm trend overseas. Silver for delivery in July contracts traded higher by Rs 118, or 0.32 percent, to Rs 37,150 per kg in a business turnover of 223 lots at the Multi Commodity Exchange.

In a similar manner, the white metal to be delivered in September contracts rose by Rs 65, or 0.17 percent, at Rs 37,875 per kg in 19270 lots.

Analysts said widening of positions by traders, in sync with a firm trend overseas for precious metals mainly influenced silver prices here.

In the international market, silver traded higher at USD 15.31 an ounce in New York.