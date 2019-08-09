App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinesscommodities
Last Updated : Aug 09, 2019 01:48 PM IST | Source: PTI

Silver futures up on positive global cues

Analysts said widening of positions by traders in sync with a firm trend on global markets for precious metals mainly influenced silver prices here.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Silver futures traded higher by 0.36 percent to Rs 43,222 per kg on August 9 after speculators raised bets driven by a firm trend overseas.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, silver for delivery in September contracts was up by Rs 155, or 0.36 percent, to Rs 43,222 per kg in a business turnover of 6,422 lots.

The white metal to be delivered in December contracts too rose by Rs 55, or 0.12 percent, to Rs 44,402 per kg in 202 lots.

In the international market, silver traded higher by 0.35 per cent at USD 17 an ounce in New York.

First Published on Aug 9, 2019 01:40 pm

tags #Business #Commodities #India #markets #silver

