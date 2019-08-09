Silver futures up on positive global cues

Silver futures traded higher by 0.36 percent to Rs 43,222 per kg on August 9 after speculators raised bets driven by a firm trend overseas.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, silver for delivery in September contracts was up by Rs 155, or 0.36 percent, to Rs 43,222 per kg in a business turnover of 6,422 lots.

The white metal to be delivered in December contracts too rose by Rs 55, or 0.12 percent, to Rs 44,402 per kg in 202 lots.

Analysts said widening of positions by traders in sync with a firm trend on global markets for precious metals mainly influenced silver prices here.