Silver futures up on global cues

Silver futures traded 0.61 percent higher to Rs 46,249 per kg on August 28 after speculators raised bets, driven by a firm trend overseas.

Silver contracts for September delivery rose by Rs 279, or 0.61 percent, to Rs 46,249 per kg in a business turnover of 4,395 lots on the Multi Commodity Exchange.

Besides, the white metal contracts for December delivery shot up by Rs 253, or 0.53 percent, to Rs 47,701 per kg in 1,387 lots.

Analysts said widening of positions by traders in sync with a firm trend overseas for precious metals mainly influenced silver prices here.