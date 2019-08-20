Silver futures up on global cues

Silver prices rose by Rs 37 to Rs 43,467 per kg in futures trade on August 20 as speculators raised their bets tracking a firm trend in overseas market.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, silver contracts for most-traded September delivery rose by Rs 37, or 0.09 percent, to Rs 43,467 per kg in a business turnover of 3,510 lots.

The white metal for delivery in far-month December contracts rose by Rs 17, or 0.04 percent, to Rs 44,756 per kg in 193 lots.