Silver futures up on global cues

On the MCX, silver contracts for most-traded September delivery rose by Rs 37, or 0.09 percent, to Rs 43,467 per kg in a business turnover of 3,510 lots.
Silver prices rose by Rs 37 to Rs 43,467 per kg in futures trade on August 20 as speculators raised their bets tracking a firm trend in overseas market.
On the Multi Commodity Exchange, silver contracts for most-traded September delivery rose by Rs 37, or 0.09 percent, to Rs 43,467 per kg in a business turnover of 3,510 lots.
The white metal for delivery in far-month December contracts rose by Rs 17, or 0.04 percent, to Rs 44,756 per kg in 193 lots.
In the international market, silver rose to $16.94 an ounce in New York.Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months at 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 20, 2019 01:20 pm