App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinesscommodities
Last Updated : Aug 20, 2019 01:32 PM IST | Source: PTI

Silver futures up on global cues

On the MCX, silver contracts for most-traded September delivery rose by Rs 37, or 0.09 percent, to Rs 43,467 per kg in a business turnover of 3,510 lots.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Silver prices rose by Rs 37 to Rs 43,467 per kg in futures trade on August 20 as speculators raised their bets tracking a firm trend in overseas market.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, silver contracts for most-traded September delivery rose by Rs 37, or 0.09 percent, to Rs 43,467 per kg in a business turnover of 3,510 lots.

The white metal for delivery in far-month December contracts rose by Rs 17, or 0.04 percent, to Rs 44,756 per kg in 193 lots.

Close
In the international market, silver rose to $16.94 an ounce in New York.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months at 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 20, 2019 01:20 pm

tags #Commodities #markets #MCX #silver

most popular

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.