you are here: HomeNewsBusinesscommodities
Last Updated : Jul 11, 2019 02:52 PM IST | Source: PTI

Silver futures up on global cues

Analysts said, the rise in silver prices at futures trade was due to building up of positions by participants tracking a firm trend in overseas market.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Silver prices rose by Rs 141 to Rs 38,461 per kg in futures trade on July 11 after speculators built up fresh positions amid firm trend overseas.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, silver for September contracts was trading up by Rs 141, or 0.37 percent, to Rs 38,461 per kg with a business turnover of 18,306 lots.

The metal for delivery in far-month December contracts was also trading higher by Rs 211, or 0.54 percent, to Rs 39,170 per kg in 705 lots.



Globally, silver was edged up by 0.55 percent at USD 15.31 an ounce in New York.
First Published on Jul 11, 2019 02:43 pm

