you are here: HomeNewsBusinesscommodities
Last Updated : Jul 29, 2019 12:59 PM IST | Source: PTI

Silver futures up on global cues

Analysts said the rise in silver prices at futures trade was due to building up of positions by participants tracking a firm trend in overseas market.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Silver prices rose by Rs 48 to Rs 41,200 per kg in futures trade on July 29 after speculators built up fresh positions amid firm trend overseas.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, silver for September contracts was trading up by Rs 48, or 0.12 per cent, to Rs 41,200 per kg with a business turnover of 18,038 lots.

However, the metal for delivery in far-month December contracts was trading down by Rs 61, or 0.15 per cent, to Rs 41,833.00 per kg in 1,135 lots.

Close

Globally, silver edged up by 0.11 per cent at $16.42 an ounce in New York.
First Published on Jul 29, 2019 12:58 pm

