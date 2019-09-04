Silver futures up on firm global trend

At the MCX, silver for delivery in September gained 1.56 percent, or Rs 774 to Rs 50,452 per kg in turnover of 39 lots.
Silver prices rose by Rs 774 to Rs 50,452 per kg in futures trade on September 4 as investors widened positions in line with positive global market.
At the Multi Commodity Exchange, silver for delivery in September gained 1.56 percent, or Rs 774 to Rs 50,452 per kg in turnover of 39 lots.
For December delivery, the white metal jumped Rs 470, 0.93 percent to Rs 51,041 per kg in business turnover lots of 8,268.
Traders said, fresh bets by participants in line with a firm trend in global markets mainly led to rise in silver futures.In the international market, silver was quoting higher by 1.37 percent at $19.50 an ounce in New York.