Silver futures up marginally at Rs 62,821 per kg

Silver prices surged to Rs 62,821 per kg on November 12 as participants increased their long positions as seen by the open interest. The precious metal had declined 0.8 percent yesterday on the COMEX.

Silver prices rose tracking gains in gold on expectations of additional stimulus measures and weak US dollar. The US dollar index trades lower at 92.80 levels down 0.23 percent.

Silver holdings in iShares ETF were unchanged at 17,799.1 tonnes.

MCX iCOMDEX Bullion Index rose 75.47 points, or 0.49 percent, at 15,535 at 15:44. The index tracks the real-time performance of MCX Gold and MCX Silver futures.

Sriram Iyer, Senior Research Analyst at Reliance Securities said, “Technically, LBMA Silver Spot is sustaining above 100-Daily Moving Average above $24.00 where $24.75 holds a strong hurdle for further upside movement. Therefore it is likely to trade in a range of $23.50-$24.80 levels.”

In the futures market, silver for December delivery touched an intraday high of Rs 62,947 and a low of Rs 62,145 per kg on the MCX. So far in the current series, the precious metal has touched a low of Rs 49,415 and a high of Rs 79,723.

Silver delivery for December contract gained Rs 280, or 0.45 percent to Rs 62,821 per kg at 15:57 hours with a business turnover of 13,311 lots. The same for the March contract soared Rs 228, or 0.35 percent, to Rs 64,460 per kg with a turnover of 2,416 lots.

The value of December and March’s contracts traded so far is Rs 1,376.68 crore and Rs 13.67 crore, respectively.

The spot gold/silver ratio currently stands at 77.08 to 1 indicating that gold has outperformed silver.

MCX Silver December again did not manage to sustain above Rs 63,000 levels thus indicating downside momentum below it where Rs 61,600-60,400 will hold support and Rs 62,900-63,300 will be resistance.

Anuj Gupta- DVP- Commodities and Currencies Research, Angel Broking Ltd said, “The trend of Gold and silver now become sideways to down and expectation of safe haven demand of this asset may fade out. As for today, traders can go for sell in Silver at Rs 63,000 levels, with the stop loss of Rs 63,800 levels and for the target of Rs 61,700 levels.”

At 10:30 (GMT), the precious metal was up 0.38 percent quoting at $24.36 an ounce in New York.