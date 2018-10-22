App
Last Updated : Oct 22, 2018 12:25 PM IST

Silver futures up by Rs 29/kg on firm global cues

Analysts said building up of positions by speculators in line with a firm trend in global markets for precious metals influenced silver prices at futures trade.

Silver prices rose by Rs 29 to reach Rs 38,825 per kg in futures trading Monday as speculators created fresh positions amid firm trend overseas.

At the Multi Commodity Exchange, silver for delivery in December traded higher by Rs 29, or 0.07 per cent, at Rs 38,825 per kg, in a business turnover of 671 lots.

Likewise, the white metal for delivery in March contracts was trading higher by Rs 11, or 0.03 per cent, to Rs 39,631 per kg in 2 lots.

Meanwhile, silver was up 0.27 per cent at $14.74 an ounce in Singapore Monday.
