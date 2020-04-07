Silver futures up 5.76% in afternoon trade

Silver prices touched Rs 43,596 per kg on April 7 as participants increased their long positions tracking global cues. The white metal jumped on expectations of global stimulus measures to counter the economic damage caused by the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, pandemic.

In the futures market, silver for May delivery touched an intraday high of Rs 43,987 and a low of Rs 42,871 per kg on the MCX. So far in the current series, the precious metal has touched a low of Rs 33,580 and a high of Rs 50,123.

Silver delivery for May gained Rs 2,373, or 5.76 percent, to Rs 43,596 per kg at 15:10 hours. The same for July rose Rs 2,380, or 5.76 percent, to Rs 43,731 per kg.

The value of May and July contracts traded so far is Rs 984.05 crore and Rs 39.52 crore, respectively.

The spot gold/silver ratio currently stands at 108.79 to 1, which means the amount of silver required to buy one ounce of gold.

On hourly chart, silver prices closed above its 9 and 20 EMA, with the Relative Strength Index (RSI) above 70, indicating high momentum in prices, Axis Securities said in a recent report.

"MCX silver is expected to trade positively with strong support at Rs 42,500 and intermediate support at Rs 43,000 levels. Buying on dip is advised, targeting higher resistance at Rs 43,850-44,250," Motilal Oswal said in a recent report.

At 09:48 (GMT), the precious metal was up 3.11 percent at $15.63 an ounce on the London Metal Exchange.