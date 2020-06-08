App
Last Updated : Jun 08, 2020 03:24 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Silver futures up 1.66% in afternoon trade

In the futures market, silver for July delivery touched an intraday high of Rs 48,250 and a low of Rs 47,652 per kg on the MCX.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Silver prices rose to Rs 48,145 per kg on June 8 as participants increased their long positions. The white metal recovered from the over 3 percent fall on June 5 after US non-farm payrolls showed a surprise gain of 2.5 million in May, which led to a sharp correction in precious metals denting safe-haven demand.

Silver holdings in iShares ETF fell 28.99 tonne to 14,672.49 tonne as investors booked profit.

In the futures market, silver for July delivery touched an intraday high of Rs 48,250 and a low of Rs 47,652 per kg on the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX). So far in the current series, the precious metal has touched a low of Rs 34,076 and a high of Rs 51,235.

Silver futures for July delivery gained Rs 784, or 1.66 percent, to Rs 48,135 per kg at 14:27 hours on a business turnover of 11,025 lots. The same for the September contract jumped Rs 777, or 1.61 percent, to Rs 48,935 per kg on a turnover of 1,304 lots.

The value of July and September contracts traded so far is Rs 1,153.42 crore and Rs 26.07 crore, respectively.

The spot gold/silver ratio currently stands at 95.81 to 1, which means the amount of silver required to buy one ounce of gold.

Silver may witness choppy trade amid mixed trade in gold and industrial metals, however the general bias may be on the downside unless we see a substantial rise in gold, according to Kotak Securities.

At 09:02 (GMT), the precious metal was up 2.17 percent quoting at $17.85 an ounce in New York.

First Published on Jun 8, 2020 03:24 pm

