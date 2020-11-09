Silver futures up 1.31% to Rs 66,190 per kg, support is placed at Rs 65,400-64,050 levels

Silver prices soared to Rs 66,190 per kg on November 9 as participants increased their long positions as seen by the open interest. The precious metal opened higher and traded firm near day’s high in the afternoon session.

The white metal had gained Rs 4,470, or 7.34 percent, last week on the MCX.

The US dollar index traded slightly higher at 92.37 levels, up 0.17 percent against a basket of currencies in the afternoon session.

Silver holdings in iShares ETF rose 321.1 tonnes to 17,783.18 tonnes.

MCX iCOMDEX Bullion Index was up 119.94 points, or 0.75 percent, at 16,212.64 at 15:23. The index tracks the real-time performance of MCX Gold and MCX Silver futures.

“International and domestic silver prices are trading with solid gains on Monday afternoon trade tracking the weakness of the US Dollar,” said Sriram Iyer, Senior Research Analyst at Reliance Securities.

Technically, LBMA Silver Spot is sustaining above 50-DMA which is placed at $25.00 levels. $24.38 holds support above which could see upside momentum. Support is at $23.00-$22.75 levels. Resistance is at $26.68-$27.20 levels, he said.

In the futures market, silver for December delivery touched an intraday high of Rs 66,478 and a low of Rs 65,412 per kg on the MCX. So far in the current series, the precious metal has touched a low of Rs 49,415 and a high of Rs 79,723.

Silver delivery for December contract gained Rs 885, or 1.31 percent to Rs 66,190 per kg at 15:25 hours with a business turnover of 14,766 lots. The same for the March contract surged Rs 919, or 1.37 percent, to Rs 68,000 per kg with a turnover of 2,340 lots.

The value of December and March’s contracts traded so far is Rs 2,406.35 crore and Rs 23.21 crore, respectively.

The spot gold/silver ratio currently stands at 76.02 to 1 indicating that silver has outperformed gold.

Technically, MCX Silver December is trading near the 50-Daily Moving Average above Rs 65,000 levels. However, it could continue a bullish move above Rs 64,600 levels. Support is placed at Rs 65,400-64,050 levels whereas resistance Rs 66,400-69,000 levels, said Iyer.

At 09:57 (GMT), the precious metal was up 0.94 percent quoting at $25.90 an ounce in New York.