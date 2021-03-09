Silver futures up 1.26% to Rs 66,680 per kg on weaker dollar

Silver

Silver prices climbed to Rs 66,680 per kg on March 9 as participants reduced their positions as seen by the open interest. The precious metal had slightly declined 0.1 percent yesterday on the COMEX.

The white metal extended gain after a gap-up start in the afternoon session tracking firmness in gold and a weaker dollar.

The semi-precious metal has been trading higher than 5, 100 and 200 days’ moving averages but lower than 50 and 20 days’ moving averages on the daily chart. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 46.14 which indicates weakness in prices.

Silver has corrected sharply in the last few days but managed to hold near $25/oz level. However, weighing on the price is persistent strength in the dollar and weaker investor interest.

Silver holdings in iShares ETF decreased by 101.1 tonnes to 18,456.77 tonnes, the lowest since January 28.

The US dollar index traded lower at 92.00, down 0.35 percent in the afternoon trade against the major cross.

MCX Bulldesk soared 107 points or 0.76 percent, at 14,169 at 14:45. The index tracks the real-time performance of MCX Gold and MCX Silver futures.

Sriram Iyer, Senior Research Analyst at Reliance Securities said, “International spot silver prices are trading with small gains this Tuesday morning and early afternoon in Asian trade. Technically, LBMA Silver spot could remain within $24.85-25.70 this Tuesday.”

“Technically, MCX Silver May could remain within Rs 65,680-66,610 this Tuesday,” said Iyer.

In the futures market, silver for May delivery touched an intraday high of Rs 66,739 and a low of Rs 65,901 per kg on the MCX. So far in the current series, the precious metal has touched a low of Rs 59,826 and a high of Rs 75,501.

Silver delivery for the May contract jumped Rs 828, or 1.26 percent to Rs 66,680 per kg at 14:48 hours with a business turnover of 12,128 lots. The same for the July contract gained Rs 778, or 1.16 percent, to Rs 67,696 per kg with a turnover of 55 lots.

The value of May and July’s contracts traded so far is Rs 778.59 crore and Rs 7.87 crore, respectively.

Similarly, the Silver Mini contract for April rose Rs 793, or 1.20 percent at Rs 66,701 on a business turnover of 14,957 lots.

The spot gold/silver ratio currently stands at 66.27 to 1 indicating that silver has outperformed gold.

Silver may witness volatile trade as risk sentiment affects gold and industrial metals differently. However, general bias may be on the downside amid weaker investor interest, said Kotak Securities.

At 09:23 (GMT), the precious metal was up 2.19 percent quoting at $25.82 an ounce in New York.

