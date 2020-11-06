Silver futures up 1.22% to Rs 65,039 per kg, resistance is seen at Rs 66,400-69,000 levels

Silver prices surged to Rs 65,039 per kg on November 6 as participants increased their long positions as seen by the open interest. The precious metal extended gain in the afternoon session tracking weak dollar and traded near day’s high.

The white metal had gained 5.4 percent yesterday on the COMEX. Silver had risen four out of the five trading sessions this week on the MCX.

Silver prices rallied sharply along with gold on the back of central bank measures to support economic recovery.

The US dollar index trades lower at 92.51 levels down 0.01 percent against a basket of currencies in the afternoon session, the lowest since August 18.

Silver holdings in iShares ETF were unchanged at 17,462.08 tonnes.

MCX iCOMDEX Bullion Index was up 77.92 points, or 0.49 percent, at 16,081.77 at 15:10. The index tracks the real-time performance of MCX Gold and MCX Silver futures.

Sriram Iyer, Senior Research Analyst at Reliance Securities said, “International and domestic silver prices remained range-bound in volatile trade this Friday. Markets, however, extended gains from Thursday tracking weak US Dollar Index.”

“Technically, LBMA Silver Spot is trading above 50-DMA which is placed at $25.00 levels, however, $24.38 holds support below which could see sideways momentum up to $23.00-$22.75 levels. Resistance is at $26.68-$27.20 levels”, he said.

In the futures market, silver for December delivery touched an intraday high of Rs 65,427 and a low of Rs 64,024 per kg on the MCX. So far in the current series, the precious metal has touched a low of Rs 49,415 and a high of Rs 79,723.

Silver delivery for the December contract gained Rs 786, or 1.22 percent to Rs 65,039 per kg at 15:12 hours with a business turnover of 14,556 lots. The same for the March contract climbed Rs 774, or 1.17 percent, to Rs 66,729 per kg with a turnover of 2,243 lots.

The value of December and March’s contracts traded so far is Rs 2,497.10 crore and Rs 41.94 crore, respectively.

The spot gold/silver ratio currently stands at 76.94 to 1 indicating that silver has outperformed gold.

Technically, MCX Silver December is trading at 50-Daily Moving Average above Rs 65,000 levels. However, it will continue a bullish move above Rs 63,600 levels. Support is at Rs 63,400-64,050 levels. Resistance Rs 66,400-69,000 levels, said Iyer.

Silver may witness choppy trade along with gold and industrial metals as US election results are assessed however general bias may be on the upside as gold remains supported by hopes of continuing stimulus measures, said Kotak Securities.

At 09:50 (GMT), the precious metal was up 1.02 percent quoting at $25.44 an ounce in New York.