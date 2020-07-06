Silver futures up 0.78% in afternoon trade

Silver prices surged to Rs 49,635 per kg on July 6 as participants increased their long positions.

The precious metal is seeing support from rising coronavirus cases that threatens production activity in key producing state of Mexico.

Silver holdings in iShares ETF settled at 15,614.21 tonne last week, a new record high on robust investor interest.

In the futures market, silver for September delivery touched an intraday high of Rs 49,635 and a low of Rs 48,865 per kg on the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX). So far in the current series, the precious metal has touched a low of Rs 41,558 and a high of Rs 51,697.

Silver futures for September delivery gained Rs 384, or 0.78 percent, to Rs 49,561 per kg at 14:27 hours on a business turnover of 10,732 lots. The same for December delivery rose Rs 347, or 0.69 percent, to Rs 50,474 per kg on a turnover of 192 lots.

The value of September and December contracts traded so far is Rs 1,139.17 crore and Rs 8.42 crore, respectively.

The spot gold-to-silver ratio currently stands at 97.69 to 1, which means the amount of silver required to buy one ounce of gold.

"Silver may trade sideways along with gold as more clarity is awaited on the virus front. However, the general bias may be on the upside owing to strong investor interest," according to Kotak Securities.

At 09:03 (GMT), the precious metal was up 0.80 percent at $18.46 an ounce in New York.