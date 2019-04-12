Silver futures up 0.66% on positive global trend

Silver futures traded higher by 0.66 percent to Rs 37,165 per kg Friday after speculators raised bets, driven by a firm trend overseas. At the Multi Commodity Exchange, silver for delivery in May contracts was up by Rs 245, or 0.66 per cent, to Rs 37,165 per kg in a business turnover of 24,167 lots

The white metal to be delivered in far-month July contracts, too, rose sharply by Rs 284, or 0.76 percent, to Rs 37,778 per kg in 1,243 lots.

Analysts said, widening of positions by traders in sync with a firm trend on global markets for precious metals mainly influenced silver prices at futures trade here.

In the international market, silver traded higher by 1.02 per cent at USD 14.97 an ounce in Singapore.