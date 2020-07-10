App
Last Updated : Jul 10, 2020 02:44 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Silver futures up 0.6% in afternoon trade

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Silver prices rose to Rs 51,369 per kg on July 10 as participants increased their long positions.

Silver holdings in iShares ETF rose by 254.97 tonne to 15,892.36 tonne, a new record high.

In the futures market, silver for September delivery touched an intraday high of Rs 51,378 and a low of Rs 50,952 per kg on the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX). So far in the current series, the precious metal has touched a low of Rs 41,558 and a high of Rs 52,144.

Silver futures for September delivery jumped Rs 307, or 0.6 percent, to Rs 51,398 per kg at 14:20 hours on a business turnover of 14,053 lots. The same for the December delivery gained Rs 336, or 0.64 percent, to Rs 52,539 per kg on a turnover of 306 lots.

The value of September and December contracts traded so far is Rs 1,171.33 crore and Rs 6.90 crore, respectively.

The spot gold-to-silver ratio currently stands at 96.76 to 1, which means the amount of silver required to buy one ounce of gold.

Silver is trading in a consolidative range for the day, with support at Rs 50,730-50,520 and resistance at Rs 51,350-51,550, Motilal Oswal said. The broking firm said spot silver has an intraday support at $18.40-18.25 and resistance at $18.95-19.10.

At 08:55 (GMT), the precious metal was up 0.53 percent at $19.06 an ounce in New York.

First Published on Jul 10, 2020 02:44 pm

tags #Business #Commodities #Market news #silver

