Silver futures up 0.51% on global cues

Silver futures traded 0.51 percent higher at Rs 36,924 per kg on June 12 as speculators raised bets, driven by a firm trend overseas.

Silver contracts for July delivery rose by Rs 189, or 0.51 percent, to Rs 36,924 per kg in a business turnover of 22,612 lots on the Multi Commodity Exchange.

Silver contracts for September delivery also shot up by Rs 155, or 0.42 percent, to Rs 37,330 per kg in 6,168 lots.

Analysts said widening of positions by traders, in sync with a firm trend overseas for precious metals, mainly influenced silver prices here.

In the international market, silver traded 0.58 percent higher at USD 14.83 an ounce in New York.