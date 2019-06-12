App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinesscommodities
Last Updated : Jun 12, 2019 12:53 PM IST | Source: PTI

Silver futures up 0.51% on global cues

Analysts said widening of positions by traders, in sync with a firm trend overseas for precious metals, mainly influenced silver prices here.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Silver futures traded 0.51 percent higher at Rs 36,924 per kg on June 12 as speculators raised bets, driven by a firm trend overseas.

Silver contracts for July delivery rose by Rs 189, or 0.51 percent, to Rs 36,924 per kg in a business turnover of 22,612 lots on the Multi Commodity Exchange.

Silver contracts for September delivery also shot up by Rs 155, or 0.42 percent, to Rs 37,330 per kg in 6,168 lots.

Close

Analysts said widening of positions by traders, in sync with a firm trend overseas for precious metals, mainly influenced silver prices here.

In the international market, silver traded 0.58 percent higher at USD 14.83 an ounce in New York.
First Published on Jun 12, 2019 12:43 pm

tags #Business #Commodities #India #markets #silver

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.