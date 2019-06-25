App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinesscommodities
Last Updated : Jun 25, 2019 01:49 PM IST | Source: PTI

Silver futures up 0.46% on positive global trend

At the MCX, silver for delivery in July was up by Rs 175, or 0.46 percent, to Rs 38,250 per kg in a business turnover of 12,570 lots.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Silver futures traded higher by 0.46 percent to Rs 38,250 per kg on June 25 after speculators raised bets driven by a firm trend overseas.

At the Multi Commodity Exchange, silver for delivery in July was up by Rs 175, or 0.46 percent, to Rs 38,250 per kg in a business turnover of 12,570 lots.

The white metal to be delivered in September too rose by Rs 170, or 0.44 percent, to Rs 38,740 per kg in 8,646 lots.

Analysts said widening of positions by traders in sync with a firm trend on global markets for precious metals mainly influenced silver prices here.

In the international market, silver traded higher by 0.45 percent at $15.53 an ounce in Singapore.

First Published on Jun 25, 2019 01:40 pm

tags #Commodities #MCX #silver

