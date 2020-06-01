App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinesscommodities
Last Updated : Jun 01, 2020 03:48 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Silver futures up 0.46% in afternoon trade

The value of July and September contracts traded so far is Rs 1,964.83 crore and Rs 27.54 crore, respectively

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Silver prices rose to Rs 50,350 per kg on June 1 as participants increased their long positions. The precious metal has broken above $18 an ounce, which has been acting as a major resistance.

Silver holdings in iShares ETF jumped 86.96 tonne to 14,409.43 tonne. The white metal benefitted from the weakness in the dollar.

Protests across the US over the death of George Floyd in police custody and increasing rift in US-China relations is supporting safe-haven demand.

Close

In the futures market, silver for July delivery touched an intraday high of Rs 51,065 and a low of Rs 50,075 per kg on the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX). So far in the current series, the precious metal has touched a low of Rs 34,076 and a high of Rs 51,065.

related news

Silver futures for July delivery gained Rs 232, or 0.46 percent, to Rs 50,350 per kg at 14:49 hours on a business turnover of 13,413 lots. The same for the September delivery jumped Rs 321, or 0.63 percent, to Rs 51,073 per kg on a turnover of 722 lots.

The value of July and September contracts traded so far is Rs 1,964.83 crore and Rs 27.54 crore, respectively.

The spot gold/silver ratio currently stands at 95.65 to 1, which means the amount of silver required to buy one ounce of gold.

Silver is likely to trade positively with support at Rs 49,800 and intermediate support at Rs 50,200 levels, according to Motilal Oswal.

At 09:23 (GMT), the precious metal was up 1.08 percent quoting at $18.69 an ounce in New York.

For All Commodities Related News - Click Here

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

First Published on Jun 1, 2020 03:47 pm

tags #Business #Commodities #Market news #silver

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Mobility startups bet on long-term subscriptions to thrive in post-COVID-19 world

Mobility startups bet on long-term subscriptions to thrive in post-COVID-19 world

Prohibitory orders extended in Thane city until June 30

Prohibitory orders extended in Thane city until June 30

SBICAP Ventures lowering IRR to 12% for Rs 25,000 crore stressed asset fund not enough: Realtors

SBICAP Ventures lowering IRR to 12% for Rs 25,000 crore stressed asset fund not enough: Realtors

most popular

Modi 2.0: 10 policies that affected your savings and investments

Modi 2.0: 10 policies that affected your savings and investments

India’s Most Valuable Brands 2020: Reliance Industries' grows by 25%, ranks third among top 10 most valued brands

India’s Most Valuable Brands 2020: Reliance Industries' grows by 25%, ranks third among top 10 most valued brands

Government launches facility for instant PAN allotment via Aadhaar: Here's all you need to know

Government launches facility for instant PAN allotment via Aadhaar: Here's all you need to know

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.