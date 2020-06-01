Silver futures up 0.46% in afternoon trade

Silver prices rose to Rs 50,350 per kg on June 1 as participants increased their long positions. The precious metal has broken above $18 an ounce, which has been acting as a major resistance.

Silver holdings in iShares ETF jumped 86.96 tonne to 14,409.43 tonne. The white metal benefitted from the weakness in the dollar.

Protests across the US over the death of George Floyd in police custody and increasing rift in US-China relations is supporting safe-haven demand.

In the futures market, silver for July delivery touched an intraday high of Rs 51,065 and a low of Rs 50,075 per kg on the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX). So far in the current series, the precious metal has touched a low of Rs 34,076 and a high of Rs 51,065.

Silver futures for July delivery gained Rs 232, or 0.46 percent, to Rs 50,350 per kg at 14:49 hours on a business turnover of 13,413 lots. The same for the September delivery jumped Rs 321, or 0.63 percent, to Rs 51,073 per kg on a turnover of 722 lots.

The value of July and September contracts traded so far is Rs 1,964.83 crore and Rs 27.54 crore, respectively.

The spot gold/silver ratio currently stands at 95.65 to 1, which means the amount of silver required to buy one ounce of gold.

Silver is likely to trade positively with support at Rs 49,800 and intermediate support at Rs 50,200 levels, according to Motilal Oswal.

At 09:23 (GMT), the precious metal was up 1.08 percent quoting at $18.69 an ounce in New York.

