Silver futures up 0.37% on positive global trend

Silver futures traded higher by 0.37 per cent at Rs 39,005 per kg Thursday after investors increased their holdings amid positive global cues.

At the Multi Commodity Exchange, silver for delivery in November contract was trading up by Rs 145, or 0.37 per cent, at Rs 39,005 per kg in futures trade in a business turnover of 16,588 lots.

Silver to be delivered in December also traded higher by Rs 134, or 0.35 per cent at Rs 38,970 per kg in a business turnover of 24,542 lots.

The rise in silver prices at futures market was mostly attributed to widening of bets by participants largely in tandem with a firm trend in global markets, analysts said.

In the international market, silver traded 0.48 per cent higher at USD 14.82 an ounce in Singapore.