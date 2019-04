Silver futures up 0.35% in thin trade

Silver prices edged up 0.35 percent to Rs 37,342 per kg in the futures trade on April 18 as speculators created fresh positions.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, silver for delivery in May edged higher by Rs 132, or 0.35 percent, to Rs 37,342 per kg in a business turnover of 20,891 lots.

Traders attributed the rise in silver prices at futures trade to fresh positions built up by traders. Globally, silver prices were up 0.33 percent at $15.10 an ounce in New York.