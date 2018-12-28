Silver futures up 0.28% on positive global trend

Silver futures traded higher by 0.28 per cent at Rs 38,797 per kg on December 28 after speculators raised bets, driven by a firm trend overseas.

At the Multi Commodity Exchange, silver for delivery in March 2019 was up by Rs 107, or 0.28 per cent, at Rs 38,797 per kg in a business turnover of 18,868 lots.

The white metal to be delivered in far-month May, too, rose sharply by Rs 155, or 0.4 per cent, to Rs 39,352 per kg in 1,243 lots.

Analysts said widening of positions by traders in sync with a firm trend on global markets for precious metals, influenced silver prices at futures trade here.

In the international market, silver traded higher by 0.88 per cent at USD 15.32 an ounce in Singapore.