Silver futures up 0.21% on global cues

Silver futures traded 0.21 percent higher to Rs 39,410 per kg on July 17 after speculators raised bets, driven by a firm trend overseas.

Silver contracts for September delivery rose by Rs 84, or 0.21 percent, to Rs 39,410 per kg in a business turnover of 18,644 lots, on the Multi Commodity Exchange.

Besides, the white metal contracts for December delivery shot up by Rs 73, or 0.18 percent, to Rs 40,100 per kg in 848 lots.

Analysts said widening of positions by traders in sync with a firm trend overseas for precious metals mainly influenced silver prices here.

In the international market, silver traded 0.15 percent higher at $15.66 an ounce in New York.